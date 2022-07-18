AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 1,408,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,933,008.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 1,408,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,933,008.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 5.0 %

ABCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of -1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

