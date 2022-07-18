ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,044,000 after buying an additional 623,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions Trading Up 5.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.28. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

