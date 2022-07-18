StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivity Health

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $9,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 107.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

