StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Tivity Health Stock Performance
Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivity Health
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $9,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 107.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tivity Health Company Profile
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.