UBS Group Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $31.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Tapestry stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tapestry by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $82,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

