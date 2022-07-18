Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.66. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 254.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.