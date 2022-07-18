Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.66. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 254.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.