UBS Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

