Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Lowered to $14.25 at Morgan Stanley

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UE. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

