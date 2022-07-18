SVB Leerink Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $103.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.64.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

