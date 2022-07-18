Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Lowered to $191.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.00.

Shares of WHR opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.39. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Whirlpool by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

