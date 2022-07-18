StockNews.com Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

UVE opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.87 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $287.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

