United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.62.

NYSE UPS opened at $182.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 323,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,595,000 after acquiring an additional 103,125 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

