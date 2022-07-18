Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $33.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,484.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

