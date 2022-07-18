XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.14.

XPO opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

