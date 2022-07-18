Morgan Stanley Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $208.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.20.

NYSE:WSO opened at $253.69 on Friday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

