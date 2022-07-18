Morgan Stanley Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $164.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.76.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $145.39 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,229,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.