Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

AMAT stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.