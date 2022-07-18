Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.06.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

