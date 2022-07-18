Stifel Nicolaus Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.06.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

