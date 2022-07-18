UBS Group Trims Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price to €6.60

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.22.

BBVA opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,355,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 204,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

