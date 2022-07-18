Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Benchmark

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.18.

Shares of BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

