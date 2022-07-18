Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
Avanos Medical Price Performance
AVNS stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.86. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $38.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
