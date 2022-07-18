Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AORT stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13. Artivion has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $741.32 million, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

