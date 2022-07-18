Piper Sandler Cuts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $220.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $230.33 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

