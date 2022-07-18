Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.08. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

