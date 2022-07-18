Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $147.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group has a one year low of $122.65 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 511.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

