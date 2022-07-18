Barclays Upgrades Senior (OTC:SNIRF) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Senior Price Performance
OTC:SNIRF opened at 1.51 on Friday. Senior has a one year low of 1.51 and a one year high of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.65.
About Senior
