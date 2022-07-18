Barclays Upgrades Senior (OTC:SNIRF) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Senior Price Performance

OTC:SNIRF opened at 1.51 on Friday. Senior has a one year low of 1.51 and a one year high of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.65.

About Senior

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

