PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) PT Lowered to $11.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

AGS opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $170.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.72. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.37.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 90.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 970,907 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 101.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

