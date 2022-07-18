Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$82.17 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$81.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total transaction of C$42,714.10. In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,200,835.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 and have sold 35,227 shares valued at $3,694,098.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

