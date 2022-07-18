Morgan Stanley Cuts American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $25.50

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $25.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAT. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,603,106.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,466,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.