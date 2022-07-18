Barclays Downgrades Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Chemring Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CMGMF opened at 3.81 on Friday. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of 3.81 and a 52 week high of 4.62.
About Chemring Group
