Barclays Downgrades Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Chemring Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMGMF opened at 3.81 on Friday. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of 3.81 and a 52 week high of 4.62.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

