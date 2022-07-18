Morgan Stanley Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $134.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $108.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 15,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

