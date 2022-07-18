Reviewing Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 41.80% 55.08% 32.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 4.10 $417.28 million $2.87 6.91

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Volatility and Risk

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Groove Botanicals and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 6 0 2.55

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $26.05, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

(Get Rating)

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 4,71,263 net acres, including 23,785 net acres in Karnes and 4,47,478 net acres in the Giddings area, as well as holds 1,292 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.