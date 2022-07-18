HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Financial Contrast

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HEXO and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 2 4 1 0 1.86 Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $3.42, indicating a potential upside of 1,718.18%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $97.00 million 0.98 -$90.13 million ($2.57) -0.07 Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.63 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HEXO and Smart for Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smart for Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -554.24% -29.41% -16.32% Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About HEXO

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names. HEXO Corp. has a strategic alliance with Tilray Brands, Inc. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changed its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

About Smart for Life

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

