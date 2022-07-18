Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $47.69

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.