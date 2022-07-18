Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$48.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

