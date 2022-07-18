Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 0.3 %

TCW stock opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.45 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.76. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$218.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

