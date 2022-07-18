Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

