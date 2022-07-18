Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $216.80 Average PT from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.80.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock opened at $178.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.