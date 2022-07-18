Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$108.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.29.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
GRT.UN stock opened at C$73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.11. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$73.34 and a 1-year high of C$105.79.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
Further Reading
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.