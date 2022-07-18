Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$108.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

GRT.UN stock opened at C$73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.11. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$73.34 and a 1-year high of C$105.79.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

