Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $19.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

