Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at UBS Group

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.98) to GBX 950 ($11.30) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ocado Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of Ocado Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,390.00.

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

