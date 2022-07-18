Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target to €12.50

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEXXY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($10.80) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Nexi Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $7.83 on Friday. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

