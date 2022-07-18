Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Barclays

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

QUILF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quilter in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 160 ($1.90) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.50) price target (down from GBX 221.67 ($2.64)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.50) to GBX 198.33 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Quilter from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.08.

Quilter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Quilter has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

