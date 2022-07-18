Berenberg Bank Boosts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €47.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €47.50 ($47.50) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($64.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $37.02 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.7014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

