Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.35) to GBX 645 ($7.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.37) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.47) to GBX 510 ($6.07) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.