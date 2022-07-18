Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

