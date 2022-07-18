Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.64.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

