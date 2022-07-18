Morgan Stanley Trims UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Target Price to €105.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($110.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UCBJF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($120.00) to €111.00 ($111.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($110.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.00.

UCB stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UCB has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

