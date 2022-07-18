Oddo Bhf Downgrades Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €29.00 ($29.00) target price on the stock.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of STWRY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

